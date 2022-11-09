Britney Spears took a swipe at anyone talking about playing her in a movie in her latest Instagram post.

The singer was criticizing her parents Lynne and Jamie again, before talk turned to a possible biopic.

She wrote, “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life… dude I’m not dead!!!”

Spears began her post by saying, “Good news, good news!!! Still breathing…” before adding of her parents: “It’s funny the same two people who gave me life are the same exact 2 people who took it away… but guess what!!! I’m alive and I’m breathing again!!!”

She also admitted to posting “too much” on Instagram this week.

Spears didn’t name names, but her comments about a biopic came after Millie Bobby Brown told Drew Barrymore that she’d want to play the singer on screen.

On Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, the host took the “Enola Holmes 2” star for spin around New York while talking about their careers, and the one role she’s been dreaming of playing.

“I wanna play a real person, and I think for me, it would be Britney Spears,” Brown said confidently.

“Her story resonates with me,” she continued. “Growing up in the public eye. Watching her videos, watching interviews when she was younger… I see the scramble for words.”