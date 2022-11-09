Rock fans are mourning.

On Tuesday, Scottish hard rock band Nazareth announced the sad news on Instagram that frontman Dan McCafferty died at age 76.

READ MORE: Alabama’s Jeff Cook Dead At 73 After Parkinson’s Battle

“This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make,” wrote bassist Pete Agnew. “Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world as lost on of the greatest singers who ever lived.”

McCafferty was born in Dunfermline, Scotland in 1946, and was one of the founding members of Nazareth in 1968.

The band had a number of U.K. hits, including “Broken Down Angel”, which McCafferty co-wrote, as well as a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “This Flight Tonight”.

In 1975, they released the album Hair of the Dog, which included their only U.S. Top 10 hit, the definitely cover of “Love Hurts”, originally recorded by The Everly Brothers.

READ MORE: Aaron Carter Found Dead At 34

Over the decades, they continued to perform and record music, with continued popularity in Europe.

Original guitarist Manny Charlton died in July 2022 at 80.

McCafferty retired from the band in 2013 due to health issues, leaving Agnew as the only founding member left in the band. In 2019, McCafferty released his final solo album Last Testament.