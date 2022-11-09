Click to share this via email

Johnny Depp is seen during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California.

Johnny Depp fans finally got to see the actor’s highly-anticipated cameo in Rihanna’s 4th Savage X Fenty show after news broke earlier this month that Depp, 59, would be collaborating with the global superstar, 34.

However, some weren’t too pleased with Depp’s appearance in the show — now in its fourth consecutive year — which resulted in online backlash. Some fans questioned Rihanna’s decision to include the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star who’s been “embraced as a hero” by “misogynist extremists” after his controversial trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The fashion show, which premiered on Amazon Prime on Tuesday, saw Depp walk midway through the presentation for one minute. He first appeared onscreen when cameras captured the actor standing in the middle of a forest as he rested his back against a tree. Shirtless male dancers performed around him before Depp began to walk to the soundtrack of Outkast’s “So Fresh, So Clean”.

Dancers are seen during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast. — Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Photo: Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Depp channeled his inner model as he appeared to sport silk Savage pyjamas, specifically the deep forest green “Sheer X Smoking Jacket” and “Sheer X Sleep Pant” paired with a low neck tank top from the Savage brand and Depp’s signature layered necklaces.

Johnny Depp is seen during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast. — Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

As the “Edward Scissorhands” actor neared the end of his reportedly pre-filmed walk, he made his way to another tree, then rested against it before the scene ended and transformed into a graphic.

JOHNNY DEPP IN RIHANNA’S SAVAGE X FENTY SHOW pic.twitter.com/szhVItteW8 — johnny depp daily (@johnnydppdaily) November 9, 2022

Rihanna’s star-studded show also featured special appearances from the “Diamonds” singer herself, as well as Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Taraji P Henson, Lilly Singh, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu and more.

Rihanna — Photo: Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Cara Delevingne is seen during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast. — Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Irina Shayk is seen during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California. — Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Taraji P. Henson is seen during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast. — Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Lilly Singh is seen during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast. — Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Simu Liu is seen during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California. — Photo: Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

The extraordinary fashion experience follows Rihanna’s Emmy-winning Vol 3, which starred Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens and Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon.

“Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” is now available to stream worldwide, exclusively on Prime Video.