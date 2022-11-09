Jennifer Aniston speaks candidly about her “challenging baby-making road” and slams the media’s obsession with her not having kids in a new interview with Allure.

The “Friends” actress, 53, who hit headlines for years because people just assumed she’d chosen not to have children, reveals she spent a long time trying to get pregnant.

She tells the magazine, “My late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard s**t, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be. I was trying to get pregnant.”

Aniston continues, “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.

“All the years and years of speculation … It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.”

She shares, “I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it. So, here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Despite desperately wanting to get pregnant at the time, Aniston insists, “I have zero regrets.”

“I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore,” she admits.

Appearing to reference her divorce from Brad Pitt in 2005, Aniston tells the mag about the “narrative that I was just selfish,” “I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child.

“And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”