Ryan Reynolds recalled the exact moment his and Blake Lively’s daughters realized that their “aunt” Taylor Swift was a famous singer.

While appearing on Monday’s episode of Sirius XM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”, the “Free Guy” actor explained that his three daughters — Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, who turns eight next month — never fully understood that Swift’s talented singing was more than just a “hobby.”

“I think what’s most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor’s just like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that’s very, very close, almost family,” Reynolds shared.

“And then they went to a concert one day and were like, ‘Ohhhhh, this isn’t a hobby’,” he continued.

The “Deadpool” star noted that he and Lively’s daughters were “extremely” excited when Swift released her new album Midnights, adding that they had already planned a “Midnights dance party” with their dad that would commence as soon as Reynolds wrapped up his remote interview with hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham.

“We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a full dance number set to Midnights, swear words included,” he said. “My favourite thing is when a 3-year-old is just throwing down the F-bomb in a song and has no idea.”

During a separate appearance on the “Today” show Monday, where Reynolds was promoting his upcoming Christmas musical comedy “Spirited”, the actor admitted that he’s hoping his and Lively’s fourth child on the way will be another girl, a desire that comes from “experience.”

“I know girls, so I’m kind of hoping that,” he told anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, noting that he and his wife “don’t know” the sex of their unborn baby and “never find out ’til [they’re born].”