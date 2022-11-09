Halle Bailey is feeling appreciated in the skies.

Over the weekend, the singer and “Little Mermaid” shared a note that she received from the pilot while on a Delta flight.

READ MORE: Halle Bailey Reacts To ‘Emotional’ And ‘Overwhelming’ Response To ‘Little Mermaid’ Trailer

“It is an honour to have you on board today,” the self-described “young Latina female Delta Pilot” wrote on the card. “Thank you for being an inspiration to little brown girls all over the world.”

You’re giving so many little girls wings. Thank you for letting us be part of your world 🫶 — Delta (@Delta) November 7, 2022

The official Delta Twitter account also responded to Bailey’s post thanking her for “giving so many little girls wings.”

Bailey was cast as Ariel in Disney’s live-action “Little Mermaid” remake back in 2019, and the first teaser for the movie was released earlier this year.

READ MORE: Original Ariel Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey For Her ‘Amazing’ Performance in ‘Little Mermaid’ Remake

“I want the little girl in me and the little girls just like me who are watching to know that they’re special, and that they should be a princess in every single way,” Bailey told Variety over the summer. “There’s no reason that they shouldn’t be. That reassurance was something that I needed.”