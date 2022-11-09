Jennifer Aniston insists “never say never” when it comes to getting married again.

The “Friends” actress was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, before she and Justin Theroux tied the knot 10 years later in 2015. They divorced in 2017.

In a candid new interview with Allure, Aniston is asked whether she’d be up for walking down the aisle once more.

She replies, “Never say never, but I don’t have any interest.”

However, that doesn’t mean she wants to remain single, telling the mag: “I’d love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’

“It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.’”

The interview also sees Aniston open up about her “challenging baby-making road” after she spent years hitting headlines, with people just assuming she’d decided not to have children.

In reality, Aniston spent years trying to have kids and went through IVF.

She recalls, “All the years and years of speculation … It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.”

Aniston admits she might write her life story one day, and let people know the truth about her.

“I’m going to do that one day,” she says. “I’m going to stop saying, ‘I can’t write.’

“I’ve spent so many years protecting my story about IVF. I’m so protective of these parts because I feel like there’s so little that I get to keep to myself. The [world] creates narratives that aren’t true, so I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I’m coming out of hibernation. I don’t have anything to hide.”