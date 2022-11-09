Britney Spears is a fan of Khloé Kardashian‘s glam team! The 40-year-old pop superstar took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise the 38-year-old reality star’s recent look.

“She’s the reason I crimp my hair now !!! How f’n hot is that … but I don’t see how hers is more puffy !!! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful !!!” Spears captioned a shot of Khloé attending Beyonce’s birthday party back in September.

In the pic, Khloé is wearing a silver sparkly mini-skirt and crop top with her long blonde tresses in large waves.

Khloé was flattered by the pop princess’ compliment, replying, “You are so sweet!!! I wish I could say I did this myself but I Did not. Ha! I believe it was done with a curling iron, then we combed it out, sort of backcombed it for volume and used texturing spray. sounds like a lot lol You’re beautiful!”

Khloé’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, also replied to Spears’ tweet, writing, “She sure is!”

Spears actually has a long history with the Kardashians. Back in 2012, Khloé was a co-host on “The X-Factor” while Spears served as a judge.

(L-R) Judge Britney Spears, host Khloé Kardashian, eliminated contestant Diamond White and host Mario Lopez onstage at FOX’s “The X Factor” Season 2 Top 6 to 4 Live Elimination Show on December 6, 2012 in Hollywood, California. — Photo: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Britney and Kim also posed together at the 2012 Pre-Grammy Gala. Spears is also longtime pals with Kim’s friend and former boss, Paris Hilton, who attended her 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari.

