Zac Efron and A24 have unveiled the first official photo from the actor’s new film “The Iron Claw”, in which he plays “the Golden Warrior himself,” wrestler Kevin Von Erich, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

In the image, Efron is seen midair during a wrestling match with an opponent, played by Chavo Guerrero Jr.

“First Look at my latest project ‘Iron Claw!’ Can’t wait to show you more…let’s go,” Efron caption the photo on Instagram.

Based on a true story, the film focuses on the “rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day,” as per the studio’s description.

The Sean Durkin directed film, which is currently in production, also stars Lily James, Maura Tierney, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson.

A release date for “The Iron Claw” has yet to be announced, however it’s slated for a 2023 release.