Caelynn Miller-Keyes is loving being engaged to Dean Unglert.

The lovebirds, who met on “Bachelor in Paradise” back in 2019, only got engaged last month, but Miller-Keyes tells ET Canada she’s already started wedding planning.

She says of whether she was surprised by the proposal, “I was surprised by the timing, like I knew we were getting engaged but I was surprised he did it there.

“Especially because it was a 22 mile hike, like 11 in, 11 out, and on the way in I was such a monster,” she laughs.

Unglert popped the question while the duo were on the Nāpali Coast in Hawaii.

The reality TV star, who has been promoting her new true crime podcast “True Crime Reality”, continues, “In the back of my mind I’m always thinking, ‘When would he do it?’ In the back of my mind I was like, ‘He’s definitely not proposing here because I’ve been so mean.’

“I was so upset during that hike. I was scared, I was crying, I was blaming him. I was like, ‘Why would you bring me on this hike and not tell me how scary it was?’

“So, just given that, yeah I was surprised.”

Miller-Keyes says of being engaged, “It’s been so fun, it’s been two weeks.”

She admits she’s definitely a planner, telling us of whether she’s started preparing for her special day: “Oh yeah, definitely. I am addicted to planning, planning is like my favourite thing in the world.

“Once we got engaged, and we had such a long flight to Ecuador, I was planning the whole way.”