Camila Mendes appears to have a new boyfriend!

The “Riverdale” star, 28, seemingly confirmed her romance with “Música” co-star Rudy Mancuso, 30, in a “life update” Instagram post, as per Mendes’ caption.

Mancuso seems to appear in two images of the actress’ seven-photo carousel — one in which the fellow Brazilian actor is seen sitting on the floor playing with Mendes’ dog Truffle, and the other, a selfie of the supposed couple taken in the reflection of a glass door. In the selfie, the two wear bathing suits, as a pool is seen in the reflection, and share a sweet embrace while Mancuso gives his lady a kiss on the head.

READ MORE: Camila Mendes Reveals She’s Never Been Closer With Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch Following Breakups

Although Mendes did not tag the actor and musician in her post on Tuesday and, aside from his face not being visible in the photos, fans are still complimenting the pair’s union, including Instagram’s own official account, which commented, “Love a soft launch.”

“Not the soft launch,” “Batwoman” actress Nicole Kang added in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Mendes’ “Riverdale” co-star Vanessa Morgan wrote: “Living your best life, and I’m here for it.”

“U guys r 2 cute,” “Outer Banks” star Chase Stokes complimented the couple, while “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler dropped a heart eyes emoji.

Elsewhere in Mendes’ post, the actress includes a few images featuring best friend and actress Rachel Matthews, a BeReal selfie, season 7 costume inspiration for her “Riverdale” character Veronica Lodge and a photo from the hit drama series’ set.

READ MORE: Camila Mendes Says Fame Is ‘Meaningless’

It appears Mendes and Mancuso have fallen for each other both on and off the screen of their upcoming modern-day rom-com “Música”, where they star opposite one another. Both entertainers serve as executive producers on the film, which “follows a young man (Mancuso) who is plagued by the music in his head and has to come to terms with an uncertain future — all while balancing love, family and Brazilian culture in New Jersey,” according to IMDb. Mancuso also serves as director and co-wrote the film.

READ MORE: Lili Reinhart Responds As Former ‘Riverdale’ Actor Ryan Grantham Is Sentenced To Life In Prison For Killing His Mother

After filming the movie in New Jersey over the summer, the duo were photographed in September arriving in Italy together ahead of the Venice Film Festival. In their most recent spotting, they were seen leaving a Halloween party together.

Mendes previously dated Grayson Vaughan and “Riverdale” co-star Charles Melton, while Mancuso dated “The Fosters” alum Maia Mitchell for six years.