Rebel Wilson is opening up about her struggles with conceiving.

The actress stars in “The Almond and the Seahorse” as a woman who “really wants a baby and struggles with the decision to stay with her husband” because her “desire to become a mother is so strong,” she explained to People. It’s a struggle that Wilson found herself relating to on a personal level.

“During the filming I received some terrible news that all my harvested eggs up until that point had not survived being thawed,” she recalled.

The news couldn’t have come at a worse time for the actress who was going through a lot of personal turmoil at the time.

“So I’d lost a huge amount of weight and been through three surgeries at that point and no viable embryos,” she explained. “It was devastating.”

“I knew that my desire to become a mother was so strong, that I needed to keep trying,” she continued. “It was feelings of loss, feelings of hope — and it all played into my performance. It was a very emotional time.”

The 42-year-old recently welcomed her first child, Royce Lillian, via surrogate, which was a dream come true for her.

Wilson described her daughter as “beautiful miracle” when announcing the news.

“The Almond and the Seahorse” releases in select theatres and will be available for streaming on Apple TV and Prime Video on Dec. 16.