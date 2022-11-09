Fat Joe had a heart-to-heart with Kanye West.

Companies, some colleagues and fans continue to distance themselves from Kanye West in line with backlash to his antisemitic remarks. Appearing on the new episode of “Red Table Talk”, Joe opened up to Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris about an encounter he had with the Yeezy founder.

“I was up a whole night going over what he said, and I was just like, ‘Damn. Man, he really did it this time.’ And so I was just thinking about it and how he hurt people with his statements and his comments,” Joe said. “He really said some terrible things. And this morning, on the way here, I came out my hotel. The door opened, and it was Kanye West by himself. We talked for about an hour, and I said, ‘You know what, Ye, man? You do church. There’s no more powerful person than God. Sit down, talk to God.’ I said, ‘Listen, Ye, there’s people that love you.’

“I told him just like this. I grabbed his shoulder. I said, ‘Well, God is telling me to tell you this,’ and I just told him, ‘Bro, you gotta snap out of this, man. You gotta get focused and look to God ’cause God is the answer. God is the key. Whatever you gotta do.'”

Joe hopes that West finds the capacity to make amends and find peace.

“He just gotta make it right with himself, make it right with everybody he offended and he hurt and just live whatever life we have left in peace,” Joe said. “That’s all we can pray for, that he finds that, and the only person who got that answer for Kanye right now is God. Ain’t nobody else. It’s just God.

“So my thing is, you preaching at church, you around holy people, you around people who know way better than me. What I’m telling you is, look to God. ‘Cause he’s the only person that can straighten this out.”

The new episode of “Red Table Talk” featuring Joe is now streaming on Facebook Watch.