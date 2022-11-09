It looks like Melinda Gates has a new man in her life.

This week, TMZ reported that the billionaire philanthropist is dating strategic communications specialist Jon Du Pre, who was a correspondent for Fox News in the ’90s and early ’00s.

While it is not known how long the two have been dating, Gates and Du Pre were photographed at an NBA game between the Nets and Celtics in April.

They are also said to have been at a 5-star hotel in Newport Beach along with some family members.

Melinda announced her split from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in May 2021, after being married since 1994. Their divorce was finalized in August 2021.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the couple said in a joint statement at the time.