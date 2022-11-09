Hilaria and Alec Baldwin may have a 26-year age gap, but she hasn’t always been so understanding when a younger woman is dating an older man.

The yoga instructor and entrepreneur just launched her new iHeartRadio podcast “Witches Anonymous”, which she hosts with Michelle Campbell Mason, with the pair discussing ways in which they could be judgmental.

Hilaria, 38, says of being married to 64-year-old Alec, “Before I got together with Alec [Baldwin], I would judge women and men that had big age differences.

“I would look at it like, this older man wants some young bimbo with no opinions whatsoever.”

She continues, “That younger woman is obviously a gold digger, and she obviously doesn’t even care and is just like ok whatever, ‘I hope you die, and I’m going to take all your money.’

“Now that I’m in that relationship and people will say those things about me regularly, I realize, what was this trained into my head?” she admits.

Hilaria goes on, “Why was I so judgmental about other people who are literally just finding love? Maybe their love looks different from you and from your love or what I thought love would be but it doesn’t make it not valid.”

The Baldwins tied the knot in 2012, and share seven kids together; newborn Ilaria, Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 1.

Alec also shares 27-year-old daughter Ireland with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.