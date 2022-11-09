Bad Bunny has been named Apple Music’s artist of the year for 2022.

Zane Lowe presented the Latin musician with the honour in acknowledgement of his artistic excellence and influence on global culture this past year.

In May, the “Tití Me Preguntó” singer released Un Verano Sin Ti, his sixth project in four years, which is Apple Music’s most streamed album of 2022 and now the biggest Latin album of all time.

In honour of the recognition, Bad Bunny says he’s feeling “grateful”.

“When I started, I didn’t have a global fan base,” the singer tells Apple Music in an exclusive film, out today, that gets up close and personal with the 2022 Artist of the Year. “I’m grateful for everything I’ve accomplished and everything I’ve experienced.”

The popular artist continued to explain how “the Latin music movement has grown so much.”

“I would never take full credit or say, ‘It’s because of me.’ No, it’s every one of us. A whole generation. Our energy and presence is always felt,” he says.

“Thank you to Apple Music and to all the people who listen to my music every day. I’m super happy!” he adds, upon being presented with the Apple Music Award.

Meanwhile, Apple Music is “thrilled to celebrate the achievements of Bad Bunny, whose influence on every corner of culture could not be ignored in 2022,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

“Watching Bad Bunny ascend from an Apple Music Up Next artist in 2018 to our Artist of the Year this year has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Schusser continued in a statement. “We congratulate him on his record-breaking year and for continuing to bring Latin music to a massive global audience.”

Congratulations Bad Bunny!