Julia Fox is on Amber Heard’s side.

This week, the “Uncut Gems” star appeared on Emily Ratajkowski’s “High and Low with EmRata” podcast, and shared her thoughts on the defamation trial between Heard and Johnny Depp.

READ MORE: Julia Fox Opens Up About The Realities Of Motherhood: ‘It’s Just Such A Reality Check’

“I did have to say something because if it could happen to Amber Heard, who is a white, blonde, beautiful, successful actress, because people that say she had no career before [Depp] but she did, over 10 movies I think, so it can really happen to — none of us are safe,” Fox said of her choice to speak out about the trial as it was going on.

“For me, I always just see things like bigger picture. I never really harp on small details, I look at like what does this mean for the collective,” Fox she added. “With that, and Roe v. Wade being overturned, and then what was happening over in Afghanistan, I just felt like compelled to say something.”

Talking about the aftermath of the verdict, Fox said, “I was like, ‘Guys, yeah you guys are making comments but you don’t realize that this is going to damage women,’ … all the women in the world are going to suffer from this.”

Over the summer, a jury found that Heard had defamed Depp in a 2018 op-ed in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence. Depp was awarded over $10 million in damages.

Heard won one of her countersuit claims, with $2 million awarded in damages.

READ MORE: Julia Fox Opens Up About ‘Very Difficult’ ADHD And OCD Conditions

Commenting about the trial as it was ongoing, Fox wrote on Instagram, “Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful, including physically and financially.”

We Love Julia Fox pic.twitter.com/cnsAVqJUCT — LOGAN ♒ (@shesaheathen) May 14, 2022

In her conversation with Ratajkowski, Fox said, “It’s hard to prove [abuse allegations] because abuse is so insidious and sometimes you don’t even know you’re being abused. And sometimes you’re being abused but you don’t want to see yourself as a victim, so you try to be tough and fight back so then it can be like, ‘Oh, no, we fight each other.'”