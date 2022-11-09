Click to share this via email

Christina Applegate was one of many praising Selena Gomez after the release of her tell-all documentary “My Mind and Me” on Friday.

Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021 and has spoken openly about her struggles with the disease.

Gomez, on the other hand, spoke candidly about her battle with mental health, lupus and her bipolar disorder diagnosis in the emotional doc.

“To @selenagomez Am watching your documentary,” Applegate wrote in a tweet that appears to have since been deleted.

“From one immunocompromised to another. I’m here xo,” she added, according to People.

Both MS and lupus affect the immune system.

“MS and Lulus are baby sisters from other mothers and a dad who owns a weird truck,” Applegate continued.

“Xo. Good on you kid for opening your life to those that need an eye open,” she told Gomez.

“My Mind and Me” shows Gomez beginning to slowly feel pain in her hand again in 2020 after years of her lupus being in remission.

The singer is seen crying as she lies in her bed and tries to, unsuccessfully, get comfortable. In order to combat the flare-up, Gomez’s doctor informs her that she would have to undergo the “tough” Rituxan treatment.

See more about the doc in the clip below.