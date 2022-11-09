Back together after all these years.

On Tuesday night, Netflix held a red carpet premiere for the holiday movie “Christmas With You”, starring Freddie Prinze Jr., who reunited with his “She’s All That” co-star Rachael Leigh Cook.

The duo, who starred together in the 1999 teen comedy classic, posed for photos together at the event in L.A.

After starring in the film, Prinze went on to star in movies like “Down to You”, “Summer Catch”, “Scooby Doo” and more. He married Sarah Michelle Gellar, who he met while filming “I Know What You Did Last Summer”.

Cook went on to appear in “Josie and the Pussycats” and more films. She has been married actor Daniel Gillies in 2004.

“She’s All That” also featured performances from Matthew Lillard, Kieran Culkin, Usher, Anna Paquin, Gabrielle Union, Clea DuVall, Milo Ventimiglia and the late Paul Walker.