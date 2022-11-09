Idina Menzel is taking fans along with her on her path to Madison Square Garden.

Disney shared the trailer for her film “Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?” on Wednesday, which tells the story of her rise to fame and the culmination into her dream venue concert.

READ MORE: Idina Menzel Wants To Star In A ‘Golden Girls’ Musical

“We’re gonna do 17 shows and then end up in my dream spot which is at the [Madison Square] Garden,” she shared. “This tour is bigger. It’s to tell the story of my life – how I got here.”

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? – Photo: Disney

Menzel began singing at a young age and dreamed of being on Broadway. Her breakout musical role was in the off-Broadway production of Jonathan Larson’s Rent, which landed her an agent and a record deal.

It wasn’t the beginning of her meteoric rise to fame, however.

“So you think it’s happening, but I sold no records, and then I got dropped. I just kind of started all over again,” recalled the actress.

She got her second wind with her role as Elsa in Disney’s “Frozen” which was a global phenomenon and saw Menzel reach worldwide recognition.

READ MORE: Idina Menzel Is Open To Appearing In ‘Wicked’ Movie But Says ‘That Ship Has Sailed’

“The success of ‘Frozen’? That was a defining moment for me. It’s about harnessing this power that we all have in ourselves,” shared the star.

Join Menzel on her national tour over the course of 16 shows as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom with a grueling travel schedule, all while preparing to finally realize her dream.

“Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?” arrives on Disney+ on Dec. 9.