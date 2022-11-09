In August 2021, Letitia Wright was hospitalized after an accident on the set of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” left the actress with injuries including a concussion and fractured shoulder.

Speaking with Variety, Wright opened up about the accident, which involved a mishap with a camera rig while Wright was riding a motorcycle during filming in Boston.

“I’m still processing it,” Wright said of the accident. “I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”

READ MORE: Letitia Wright Released From Hospital After Suffering Minor Injuries While Filming ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Director Ryan Coogler, who was shooting on the main set in Atlanta at the time, recalled receiving news of Wright’s accident.

“It was about how you can imagine,” Cooger said of receiving the call. “I mean, I love these actors. That’s me and Chad’s little sister. Imagine getting that call that your little sister’s hurt. It’s the f**king worst thing in the world.”

Coogler and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige rushed to Boston to visit Wright in the hospital. “It was horrifying on any production happening to anybody,” Feige said. “It was particularly harsh on this production that was already, uh…. emotionally strained,” he added, referencing the tragic death of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman.

READ MORE: Production On ‘Black Panther’ Sequel ‘Wakanda Forever’ Halted While Star Letitia Wright Recovers From On-Set Injury

For her part, Wright was anxious to get back to work. “I just remember wanting to finish my film, man,” Wright said. “I think that was one of the first things I said to Ryan. And he was like, ‘Tish, you need to recover.’”

Thankfully, Wright did recover and was able to complete filming.

“I had great, great, great medical support, great patience on set,” Wright said. “I’m just extremely proud of myself. I’m extremely proud of Ryan, of the team, for just the resilience — overcoming adversities every step of the way. When I finished filming, I cried like a little baby.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opens in theatres on Friday, Nov. 11.