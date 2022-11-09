Snoop Dogg is getting a more in-depth cinematic makeover.

Universal Pictures, the studio behind the N.W.A. biopic “Straight Outta Compton”, is working on an untitled Snoop Dogg biopic, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Snoop was portrayed briefly in “Straight Outta Compton” by Lakeith Stanfield, but it has not reported if Stanfield will reprise the role.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp To Direct ‘Modigliani’ Biopic With Al Pacino Co-Producing

Director Allen Hughes and screenwriter Joe Robert Cole are on board for the movie.

Allen is one half of the Hughes brothers, a director duo with twin brother Albert Hughes. They have directed “Dead Presidents (1995)” and “The Book of Eli (2010)”. Allen has been the more active of the pair, most recently directing the documentary mini-series “Dear Mama”.

READ MORE: Daniel Radcliffe Gets ‘Weird’ In First Teaser For ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Biopic

Cole is a filmmaker and actor who co-wrote “Black Panther” and the sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. Cole also worked on “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson”.