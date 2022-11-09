Click to share this via email

The 56th annual CMA Awards kicked off in style with three of country music’s top female stars paying tribute to the legendary Loretta Lynn, who passed away last month at age 90.

To open the show, the power trio of Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert performed a medley of Lynn’s iconic country hits.

The performance began with Underwood performing Lynn’s classic “You Ain’t Woman Enough (to Take My Man),” before she was joined onstage by Lambert and then McEntire, segueing into Lynn’s “You’re Lookin’ at Country”.

The trio concluded by trading verses on Lynn’s signature song, “Coal Miner’s Daughter”, coming together in three-part harmony for the final verse.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction the performance received from fans on social media.

the perfect way to open the show 🤍 — CMU Fan ♡ (@TeamCarrie1212) November 10, 2022

I definitely felt that one ❣️…I am sure Loretta was looking down with pride ❣️🎶 — CPSistas (@CpSistas) November 10, 2022