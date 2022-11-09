Every so often a fashion faux pas occurs when two female stars wear the identical gown to an award show, and it happened again at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards.

READ MORE: Kelsea Ballerini Moved To Farmhouse To ‘Reconnect’ With Herself: ‘I Grew Up On A Big Piece Of Land’

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini was photographed on the red carpet at the CMAs, held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, wearing a form-fitting powder-blue Balenciaga gown with long, flowing train and matching blue gloves.

Kelsea Ballerini. Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images — Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

On that same red carpet, MacKenzie Porter was wearing the exact same blue Balenciaga gown, with the only exception being the lack of gloves.

READ MORE: Dustin Lynch Teams Up With MacKenzie Porter For Passionate Duet ‘Thinking ‘Bout You’

In addition, the Canadian country singer also held a matching powder-blue clutch.

MacKenzie Porter. Photo by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic — Photo by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic

While there’s no denying the awkwardness of twinning gowns at an award show, neither is the first celeb to have worn that particular gown on a red carpet.

That distinction goes to Kim Kardashian, who wore the exact same Balenciaga gown earlier this year at the Vanity Fair Oscar party; like Ballerini, the “Kardashians” star opted to wear the matching gloves.