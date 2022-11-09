Every so often a fashion faux pas occurs when two female stars wear the identical gown to an award show, and it happened again at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards.
Country music star Kelsea Ballerini was photographed on the red carpet at the CMAs, held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, wearing a form-fitting powder-blue Balenciaga gown with long, flowing train and matching blue gloves.
On that same red carpet, MacKenzie Porter was wearing the exact same blue Balenciaga gown, with the only exception being the lack of gloves.
In addition, the Canadian country singer also held a matching powder-blue clutch.
While there’s no denying the awkwardness of twinning gowns at an award show, neither is the first celeb to have worn that particular gown on a red carpet.
That distinction goes to Kim Kardashian, who wore the exact same Balenciaga gown earlier this year at the Vanity Fair Oscar party; like Ballerini, the “Kardashians” star opted to wear the matching gloves.