Lainey Wilson and Brian Wilson attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

It was a big night for Lainey Wilson at the CMA Awards.

Nominated for six awards, the “Heart Like a Truck” singer wound up taking home the Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year honours — and brought along a very special date for the occasion: her dad, Brian Wilson.

Sharing such a special occasion with her father was even more meaningful given that he’s recovering from a stroke that caused him to lose his left eye.

READ MORE: Lainey Wilson Leads CMA Awards Nominations In Her First Year

“My daddy is going to walk the CMAs carpet with me,” the singer told the New York Post in a recent interview.

“He was sick [with a fungal infection caused by diabetic ketoacidosis] this summer, and we didn’t think that he was gonna make it,” she explained. “He spent two weeks in ICU and a few weeks in a rehab facility. But he has been working really hard to get to the point where he can walk me on the carpet.”

Photo by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic

Wilson paid tribute to her father in her Female Vocalist of the Year acceptance speech.

“A few months ago my daddy got real sick and we thought we were gonna lose him,” she told the audience. “He spent two months in ICU, he’s walking the carpet with me tonight. He’s here. This one right here’s for my daddy.”

READ MORE: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Josh Lucas And Jackie Weaver Return, Lainey Wilson Joins Cast

Meanwhile, Wilson gave fans proof of why she deserved to win those awards when she took to the stage with Hardy for a blistering performance of their hit single “Wait in the Truck”.