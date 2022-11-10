John Osborne is about to be a dad — times two! At the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Brothers Osborne took home the trophy for Vocal Duo of the Year, and John used his and brother T.J. Osborne’s acceptance to announce that his wife, Lucie Silvas, is pregnant with twins.

“My wife Lucie’s pregnant, we got twins on the way,” John excitedly said to cheers from the crowd. “I love you, babe. You’re gonna be an amazing mom.”

After the big win, ET’s Rachel Smith spoke to the duo backstage, and John opened up about his and Lucie’s journey to start a family.

“My wife and I have been trying for a very long time and we’ve done IVF. It was a long journey and it finally worked out,” he said. “If anyone out there is struggling with IVF or fertility, just hang in there. It worked for us and I feel very lucky.”

T.J., who posed for pics with his partner, Abi Ventura, as well as his brother and sister-in-law ahead of the show, told ET that he’s ready to step in for uncle duty.

“I am an uncle already… I’m actually a great uncle,” he said, adding, “I love it. I love kids… The more the merrier.”

Abi Ventura, T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Lucie Silvas and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne attend the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

As for their big win, which was presented to them by Wynonna Judd, the brothers couldn’t be more proud.