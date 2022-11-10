Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett.

Bryan spoke with ET’s Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year’s star-studded awards ceremony — which he was tapped to co-host alongside Payton Manning — at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and Bryan addressed his “American Idol” co-judge’s foray into country.

“You know, my feelings were hurt,” Bryan joked. “You know, Katy, I told her today, you know, she just chose a younger version [of me].”

Perry and Thomas Rhett released their collaboration, “Where We Started,” last month, and Bryan said he understands why she didn’t collaborate with him first.

“You know, I get it, I get it. She’s staying in her age bracket,” Bryan quipped.

In April, Thomas Rhett dished to ET about the collaboration and how it came to be. ”

“I had no part in that. My record label called her and said, ‘Would you want to do a collab with Thomas Rhett?’ and I thought they were crazy,” the 32-year-old singer told ET’s Rachel Smith backstage during the CMT Music Awards. “I was like, ‘She has no idea who I am.’ They sent it to her, and she loved the song.”

The 2022 CMA Awards airs live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Don’t miss the full list of the 2022 CMA Awards Winners.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RELATED CONTENT:

CMA Awards 2022: Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett and More Tapped to Perform

Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett Release ‘Where We Started’ Music Video

‘American Idol’ Judges Honor Runner-Up Willie Spence After His Death

Katy Perry Apologizes to Kim Kardashian Over Pete Davidson TikTok Diss