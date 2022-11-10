Justin Theroux shared a message of support for his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston after she spoke candidly about her fertility struggles in an interview with Allure.

Aniston shared some stunning snaps from the shoot, alongside the message: “End of an era. Thank you @allure for making me the cover girl of your very last print issue.”

Theroux, who was married to the “Friends” actress from 2015-2017, commented with a fist bump and a heart emoji.

The actor definitely wasn’t the only one praising Aniston, with Khloé Kardashian responding, “Queen!!!!! You better be flawless,” adding three crown emojis.

Sara Foster insisted, “Someone should check on your ex’s today.”

Mindy Kaling commented, “Are you kidding me.”

Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, “This is epic,” as Kerry Washington gushed, “Woah. Stunning!”

The comments came after Aniston opened up about her “challenging baby-making road” and her IVF journey in the accompanying interview, as well as slamming the media’s obsession with her not having kids.

The 53-year-old, who hit headlines for years because people just assumed she’d chosen not to have children, revealed she spent a long time trying to get pregnant.

She told the magazine, “My late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard s**t, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be. I was trying to get pregnant.”

Aniston continued, “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.

“All the years and years of speculation … It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.”

She shared, “I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it. So, here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Appearing to reference her divorce from Brad Pitt in 2005, Aniston told the mag about the “narrative that I was just selfish,” “I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child.

“And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”