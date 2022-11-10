Rainn Wilson is changing his name, unofficially, to raise awareness for a very important cause.

The COP27 summit kicked off in Egypt this week, and to draw attention to the climate crisis and the melting Arctic, Wilson announced he would now be going by the moniker Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson.

“The Office” actor said, according to The Hollywood Reporter: “With the help of my scientist friends at Arctic Basecamp, I’ve changed my name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson. This is not a joke, I’m as serious as the melting Arctic, which amplifies global risks including extreme weather events around the globe.

“I’m hoping this name change brings attention to this growing…er, melting issue. We need world leaders at COP27 to take notice and take action. The Arctic is melting at millions of liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so it’s up to us to make a name for it,” Wilson, who serves as a board member of Arctic Basecamp, a group of Arctic experts, continued.

READ MORE: Prince William Is A ‘Stubborn Optimist’ That Solutions To Climate Change Can Be Successful

Professor Gail Whiteman, Arctic Basecamp founder and professor of sustainability at the U.K.’s University of Exeter Business School, went on: “As world leaders and climate experts arrive at COP27, we need to highlight that what happens in the Arctic doesn’t stay in the Arctic.”

READ MORE: ‘The View’ Disrupted By Climate Protestors During Ted Cruz Interview

“I am so grateful to Arctic Basecamp’s longtime supporter, who has changed his name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson, to help us warn people about global climate impacts due to the melting Arctic.

“The Arctic is warming up to four times faster than the global average, and rapid Arctic warming exacerbates catastrophic and costly global risks including extreme weather events, threats to food and water security, sea level rise and supply chain disruption around the world. The Arctic is melting before our eyes, and since this global problem can’t make a name for itself, let’s all do our part — I will be changing my name today, and I encourage you to do the same!”

Wilson took to Twitter to talk about trying to change his name to raise awareness for climate change. However, he insisted he couldn’t on the social media platform after Elon Musk bought it.

Go to link in bio ⬆️ and create a name that will bring attention to this problem. Then – and this is the important part – change your social media profile or display name to match your new ArcticRisk name. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2022