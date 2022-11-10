Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The official confirmation is finally here.

After sharing a number of posts suggesting she and Nick Cannon are expecting another child together, Abby De La Rosa has confirmed that the entertainer is, in fact, the father.

READ MORE: Alyssa Scott Posts Ultrasound Photos Of Second Baby With Nick Cannon

The child will be Cannon’s 12th in total, and his third with De La Rosa, with whom he shares twin boys Zion and Zillion.

The confirmation came indirectly, in a re-shared Instagram Story post in which De La Rosa wrote, “1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years, be careful. Damn! Lol, 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies, smh. Y’all be safe out there.”

And for anyone doubting, Cannon is a Libra, born Oct. 8, 1980.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Celebrates Pregnant Abby De La Rosa’s Birthday With Baby Bump Pic

The actor is also currently expecting his second baby with Alyssa Scott, which will be his 11th child.

He and Scott welcomed their first child, Zen, in July 2021, but he tragically passed away five months later due to brain cancer.

Cannon also shares two kids with ex-wife Mariah Carey, three with Brittany Bell, one with Bre Tiesi and another with model LaNisha Cole.