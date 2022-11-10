Click to share this via email

The next “John Wick” movie is raising the stakes even higher.

On Thursday, Lionsgate debuted the action-packed official trailer for “John Wick: Chapter 4”, starring Keanu Reeves as the legendary hitman.

“John Wick uncovers a path to defeating the High Table,” reads the official synopsis. “But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.”

But while the plot is important, fans of the franchise are really in it for the cool style and intense action, and the trailer promises plenty of both.

Featured in the trailer are gunfights on horseback, gunfights on stairwells, hand-to-hand combat, sword fights, motorcycle chases, old fashioned duels, and a showdown with “Ip Man” star Donnie Yen.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the film also stars Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins and Ian McShane.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” opens in theatres March 24, 2023.