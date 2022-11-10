Click to share this via email

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas walked the aisle and now they are walking the red carpet.

Lohan and Shammas made their red carpet debut on Wednesday at a screening of “Falling For Christmas” in New York City. Lohan stars in the new Netflix holiday flick.

Lindsay Lohan, Bader Shammas — Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix)

The newlyweds had large smiles plastered across their faces as they embraced each other. Lohan wore a sheer, beaded floral Valentino grown. Shammas kept it classic with a black suit, white button-up shirt and black dress shoes.

Lohan and Shammas tied the knot about five months ago, hours before Lohan celebrated her 36th birthday.

Lohan was previously in relationships with actor Wilmer Valderrama, Hard Rock Cafe heir Harry Morton and DJ Samantha Ronson.

“Falling For Christmas” premiered Thursday, Nov. 10 on Netflix. It stars Lohan alongside Chord Overstreet (“Glee”), George Young (“Malignant”) and Jack Wagner (“General Hospital”), as well as Alaina Lohan, Lindsay’s younger sister.