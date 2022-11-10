Drake and 21 Savage’s fun has come to an end.

According to Forbes, on Wednesday, a judge issued a restraining order and temporary injunction against the rappers promoting their fake Vogue magazine cover.

The duo had put out the fake magazine in order to promote their latest album, Her Loss.

Vogue‘s publisher Condé Nast in turn sued Drake and 21 Savage for up to $4 million in damages for copyright infringement.

Deeming that Condé Nast has a “likelihood of success” in its claims that they were “irreparably harmed” by Drake and 21 Savage’s actions, the judge put a block on further promotion of the fake cover.

For now, the rappers will be prevented from distributing images of the cover, or the fake issue they created and handed out in New York, emblazoned with the Vogue logo.

They are also prevented from using the name or likeness of the magazine’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, or misrepresenting their relationship with Vogue in any way.

Mentions of the cover must also be removed from their social media profiles, along with any physical copies.

Her Loss was released last Friday, after an initial delay due to producer Noah “40” Shebib testing positive for COVID.