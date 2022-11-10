Nick Lachey appeared to make a dig at ex-wife Jessica Simpson during the “Love Is Blind” season 3 reunion show.

Lachey and Simpson were married from 2002-2006 and their relationship famously played out on “MTV’s Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica”, which ran from August 2003 to March 2005.

Lachey, who married Vanessa Lachey in 2011, quipped that marriage “is always better the second time” during this week’s reunion.

The comment was made as Lachey was chatting to contestant Matt Bolton about previous marriages.

Bolton responded, “Cheers, bud.”

The Lacheys share three children together — Camden, 10, Brooklyn, 7, and Phoenix, 5, — while Simpson married Eric Johnson in 2014. The pair also share three kids; Maxwell Drew, 10, Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 3.

Lachey then appeared to reference his and Simpson’s reality TV show during the reunion after “Love is Blind” contestant Cole Barnett expressed regret about appearing on the show.

“Coming from someone who did reality TV,” Lachey shared. “It’s a powerful and very strange and very bizarre thing to see your life on screen.”

See some of the negative reaction to Lachey’s comments about Simpson below:

Nick Lachey DID NOT just say “hey marriage is always better the second time, right?” Oh my God. — Gabby (@gabby_phx) November 9, 2022

Nick Lachey bumping fists with Matt about his first marriage to Jessica Simpson did not sit well with me. The show is not about you #LoveisBlindS3 #LOVEISBLINDreunion — BadGalAli (@aliweitz) November 10, 2022

say what you will about love is blind season 3 but nick lachey did not have to bring jessica simpson into this pic.twitter.com/aBzZpXUa8E — Natasha Jokić (@jokictasha) November 9, 2022

Nick Lachey’s comment “[marriage] is always better the second time” along with the fist bump was unnecessary and gross. #LeaveJessicaAlone #LoveIsBlind — Ashton Arnold (@itsashton_) November 10, 2022

Did anyone catch Nick lachey shade his first marriage when giving a fist bump to Matt saying the second time around is better 👀 👀 #LoveIsBlind — Elena (@realityelena) November 10, 2022

Excuse me???????? “The second time is always better” Nick Lachey why are you such a meanie butthead about your first marriage #loveisblind #LoveisBlindS3 #LOVEISBLINDreunion — Beyoncé Knowles Carter G. Woodson (@kristianxashley) November 9, 2022