Nick Lachey appeared to make a dig at ex-wife Jessica Simpson during the “Love Is Blind” season 3 reunion show.

Lachey and Simpson were married from 2002-2006 and their relationship famously played out on “MTV’s Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica”, which ran from August 2003 to March 2005.

Lachey, who married Vanessa Lachey in 2011, quipped that marriage “is always better the second time” during this week’s reunion.

The comment was made as Lachey was chatting to contestant Matt Bolton about previous marriages.

Bolton responded, “Cheers, bud.”

The Lacheys share three children together — Camden, 10, Brooklyn, 7, and Phoenix, 5, — while Simpson married Eric Johnson in 2014. The pair also share three kids; Maxwell Drew, 10, Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 3.

Lachey then appeared to reference his and Simpson’s reality TV show during the reunion after “Love is Blind” contestant Cole Barnett expressed regret about appearing on the show.

“Coming from someone who did reality TV,” Lachey shared. “It’s a powerful and very strange and very bizarre thing to see your life on screen.”

