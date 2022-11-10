Daniel Craig has a blue steel look better suited for Zoolander than James Bond.

Craig (“No Time To Die”, “Knives Out”) teamed with director Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok”, “Jojo Rabbit”) for a new campaign for Belvedere Vodka. The vodka brand released the trailer on Wednesday with music by Rita Ora and rapper Giggs.

The former Agent 007 danced his way through the the two-and-a-half minute video while sipping on Belvedere Vodka. The commercial closed with some behind-the-scenes shots, including Waiti accidentally whipping a sushi roll into his cup of coffee.

Choreographer JaQuel Knight is responsible for Craig’s super sweet dance moves.

Craig most recently starred alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke and Jackie Hoffman in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”. It premiered at TIFF ahead of its theatrical and Netflix releases.