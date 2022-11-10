Gisele Bündchen is interested in new real estate.

Page Six reports the supermodel has purchased an $11.5 million Miami Beach mansion across from her ex-husband’s under-construction mansion on Indian Creek Island.

Bündchen allegedly first viewed the property just days before Brady’s 11-day break from the NFL which was said to be an attempt to fix their marriage.

She closed her purchase of the property on Oct. 6.

“Gisele was actively looking at homes in Miami Beach even before Tom took his break from the NFL, which indicates that she was already done with the marriage and moving on,” said the source.

Brady’s property has a view of the Biscayne Bay with his ex-wife’s property just across the Indian Creek.

“You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom’s — not that they would — but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other,” the source continued.

The two exes are expected to co-parent their children, 12-year-old Benjamin, and 9-year-old Vivian. Brady is also father to 15-year-old jack from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.