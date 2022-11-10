“Love Is Blind” star Zanab Jaffrey has had enough of the internet attacking her after she rejected her fiancé Cole Barnett at the altar in episode 11.

Viewers were in shock after Barnett called her a “nine out of 10” on the show, despite saying there were two other perfect “10s” — Raven Ross and Colleen Reed — Variety reported.

Jaffrey told the publication how it was “painful to hear” those kind of comments because “obviously, I loved him.”

Barnett also suggested he only dated white women when he said: “I proposed to a girl named Zanab. You think I thought Zanab looked more like the girls I dated in the past that were named like, Lily?”

Jaffrey said of the comments: “Everyone heard it. Even watching it back, I was like, ‘Wow, I really didn’t hear that like everyone else heard it.’ I’ve gotten hundreds of messages like what you just said: ‘He’s saying this.’

“In the heat of that moment, I didn’t necessarily hear it. But we’d had conversations about women he previously dated. There were many conversations about how I did not look like it or live up to it.”

Things escalated when Barnett also asked Jaffrey if she was bipolar, with her telling Variety: “I think it was so uncalled for. I think weaponizing something like mental health, especially with the stigma around mental health — it’s like how you don’t call a woman crazy. I would never use that.”

Jaffrey, who claimed Barnett was trying to control what she ate, as well, continued, “There’s one thing I believe in having conversations: fighting clean, never hitting below the belt, not saying something you can’t take back. People take things they hear and run with it.

“I’ve gotten lots of messages that it’s what I have, or that’s what I am. It’s unfortunate. Now I get hundreds of messages that it’s something I should go checked out for. The internet is a very interesting place.”

She said of barely eating anything some days: “I did love him. The things he was saying to me did hurt. I was somehow trying to make myself desirable to him, whether it be skinnier, or… [pauses and takes a deep breath] I’ve never had someone speak to me that way about my body or eating. That was very real for me. I did change what I was eating. I was just eating a banana. I did lose weight by the wedding day. It had nothing to do with fitting into my wedding dress.”

Jaffrey has since taken to Instagram to share a message with Barnett, as well as taking a swipe at anyone criticizing her.

She insisted, “Cole, I fought for us until I couldn’t anymore. I know you know that. I know you know why I said what I said. I know you know what you did. It’s ok if you aren’t ready to talk about that yet.”

See what she had to say to trolls below.