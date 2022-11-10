Ring in the holidays with Mariah Carey.
On Thursday, CBS announced that it will be broadcasting the “Mariah Carey: Marry Christmas to All!” primetime TV special on Dec. 20 at 8 p.m.
READ MORE: Mariah Carey Celebrates ‘The Crown’ Season 5’s Release With Lavish At-Home Premiere
The two-hour special will be filmed in New York, where Carey will perform the concert revue for a live audience on Dec. 13. She will also be hosting a performance in Toronto on Dec. 11.
Carey will be performing a selection of her favourite holiday songs, including her own modern classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You”.
READ MORE: Mariah Carey Helps Remove Jimmy Fallon From Santa’s ‘Naughty List’ During ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance
The song, which was first released in 1994, is currently sitting at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Holiday 100 chart.
In 2019, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” made history, topping the Hot 100 for the first time, 25 years after it was released.