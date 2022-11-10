Elizabeth Hurley had mixed experiences working with Matthew Perry on 2002’s romantic comedy “Serving Sara”.

Stories about Perry have dominated headlines following the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. Hurley complimented Perry’s talent and personality but confessed that his substance use at the time complicated their movie.

“I haven’t actually read the book yet, but I’ve read [excerpts] of it,” Hurley told Yahoo! “It’s quite interesting. He’s a very funny writer like he’s a very funny man. He’s an incredibly gifted comedian… his way with words is fantastic.

“I have very fond memories of him. To be honest, it was a nightmare working with him at that time and, as it’s now known, our movie was shut down because of his addiction.”

Hurley said “Serving Sara” was in a force majeure, a common clause in contracts which essentially frees both parties from liability or obligation when an extraordinary event or circumstance beyond the control of the parties.

“We were in a force majeure and had to all sit at home twiddling our thumbs for some time,” Hurley said. “It was tough, obviously he was having a tough time, but he was still very charming and a lovely person to work with. But you could see he was suffering for sure.”

“Serving Sara” premiered on Aug. 23 but was poorly received by critics and failed to recoup its investment at the box office.