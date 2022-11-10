Click to share this via email

Luke Bryan has no problem getting busy anywhere.

On Wednesday night, the country star talked to “Access Hollywood” on the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards and played a quick game of “yee-haw or hell naw.”

When asked if he’d “ever been caught tour bus loving,” Bryan shared a surprising confession.

“Hell yeah,” he said proudly. “Both of my children, that’s how they were conceived.”

Bryan and his wife Caroline share two children, 12-year-old Tatum and 14-year-old Thomas.

Asked about kissing on a first date, Bryan said, “Yee haw.”

He also revealed that he and Caroline have recently been obsessed with the Apple TV+ show “Bad Sisters”.