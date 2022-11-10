Luke Bryan has no problem getting busy anywhere.
On Wednesday night, the country star talked to “Access Hollywood” on the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards and played a quick game of “yee-haw or hell naw.”
READ MORE: Luke Bryan Calls Out ‘American Idol’ Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)
When asked if he’d “ever been caught tour bus loving,” Bryan shared a surprising confession.
“Hell yeah,” he said proudly. “Both of my children, that’s how they were conceived.”
Bryan and his wife Caroline share two children, 12-year-old Tatum and 14-year-old Thomas.
READ MORE: Luke Bryan Stands By His Inclusion Of Gov. DeSantis While Announcing Hurricane Relief At Florida Concert
Asked about kissing on a first date, Bryan said, “Yee haw.”
He also revealed that he and Caroline have recently been obsessed with the Apple TV+ show “Bad Sisters”.