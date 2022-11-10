BTS’ RM is set to release his first solo album.

The South Korean rapper announced today on his Instagram account that the project, titled Indigo will arrive on Dec. 2. RM’s label, Big Hit Music, also shared news of his new album via global fandom life platform Weverse.

Fans will experience a different side of RM, 28, on the upcoming album that will recount the personal stories and experiences he’s gone through, just like a diary. Indigo will also feature various artists.

Though RM has previously released solo projects like his 2018 and 2015 mixtapes- mono. and RM, respectively- Indigo marks his first full-length album.

RM, whose real name is Kim, Namjun, is one of seven members of the Grammy-nominated South Korean boyband, BTS. News of his upcoming new music follows last month’s announcement that the K-pop band will serve their mandatory military duties under South Korean law.