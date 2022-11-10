Christina Aguilera will be the next pop star to be the subject of a documentary.

Deadline reports that “Val” co-director Ting Poo is set to direct a new doc about the “Genie In a Bottle” singer.

The artist is reported to be involved with the film, providing “unprecedented access” to her life story, including opening up her archive to the filmmaking team.

With all that access, the documentary will chart Aguilera’s life from her early days as a pre-teen Disney star, through her massive mainstream breakthrough, all the way to the present, including never-before-seen footage.

The filmmakers have been in production on the film already for 18 months, following Aguilera around to capture her performances and her daily life.

“Christina Aguilera is one of the most iconic artists of our time, whose music has inspired millions of people around the world,” Poo said in a statement. “I am truly honoured to tell the story of the person behind the music because I know it will equally inspire.”

Poo’s previous film, “Val”, which she co-directed with Leo Scott, used archival footage to tell the life story of actor Val Kilmer.