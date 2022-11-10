Sam Smith is getting fans excited for his upcoming album.
The singer shared the tracklist for GLORIA early with fans on his Instagram account.
He captioned the post, “GLORIA ft @jessiereyez, @originalkoffee, @kimpetras and @teddysphotos!! 💛”.
A video revealing the tracklist song by song accompanied the post.
For the singer’s fourth studio album, he enlisted the help of several musical friends including Jessie Reyez, Kim Petras, Koffee, and Ed Sheeran.
Reyez will be featured on the songs “Perfect” and “Gimme”, alongside Koffee, while Petras will be teaming up with Smith for “Unholy”. Sheeran is featured on the final track of the album titled “Who We Love”.
Smith frequently features collaborators on his albums with past team-ups including Demi Lovato, Calvin Harris, Burna Boy, Yebba, and others.
The full tracklist is as follows:
Love Me More
No God
Hurting Interlude
Lose You
Perfect featuring Jessie Reyez
Unholy featuring Kim Petras
How to Cry
Six Shots
Gimme featuring Koffee & Jessie Reyez
Dorothy’s Interlude
I’m Not Here To Make Friends
Gloria
Who We Love” featuring Ed Sheeran
“Gloria” will be released on Jan. 27, 2023 and is available for pre-order now.