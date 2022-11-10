A lawsuit against Phoebe Bridgers has been dismissed.

In September of 2021, the singer was sued for defamation by Chris Nelson, a Los Angeles-based record producer and owner of Sound Space studio. Nelson had claimed that Bridgers used her popular Instagram account to share false and malicious statements about him, to her millions of followers, “in order to destroy his reputation,” adding that it caused him emotional distress.

In February 2022, Bridgers responded to Nelson’s suit by stating that she believed “the statements I made in my Instagram story are true.”

Now, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has dismissed the lawsuit, Pitchfork confirmed. Judge Curtis A. Kin granted the “Moon Song” singer’s anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) motion, which prevents others from using lawsuits as an intimidation tactic against those utilizing their right to free speech.

“We feel vindicated that the Court recognized this lawsuit as frivolous and without merit,” a spokesperson for Bridgers wrote via a statement provided to Pitchfork. “It was not grounded in law, or facts, but was filed with the sole intention of causing harm to our client’s reputation and career. This victory is important not just for our client but for all those she was seeking to protect by using her platform.”

Bridgers’ initial statements, which prompted Nelson to take legal action, accused the music producer of “grooming, stealing, [and] violence,” and also directed her followers to posts made by Nelson’s ex-girlfriend, Emily Bannon.

In Nelson’s September suit, in which he was seeking $3.8 million in damages, he stated that Bridgers “intentionally used her high-profile public platform on Instagram to publish false and defamatory statements regarding [Nelson] in order to destroy his reputation.”