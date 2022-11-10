Chris Rock’s sophomore standup Netflix special will mark a milestone moment for the streaming service.

Rock will be the first artist to perform live on Netflix as part of the company’s first-ever global streaming event. Rock made his Netflix stand-up debut with “Chris Rock: Tamborine” in Feb. 2018.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

The streaming service previously launched a live, in-person event called “Netflix is a Joke: The Festival” in Spring 2022. It sold 260,000 tickets and featured 330-plus comedians performing 295 shows across more than 35 Los Angeles venues. It also marked the first time a stand-up show was performed at Dodger Stadium.

Rock’s performance will take place in early 2023.