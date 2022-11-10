Simu Liu is giving generously to make sure no American goes hungry.

The star attended the BoxLunch Gala honouring Feeding America at City Market Social House in Los Angeles on Wednesday as a presenter. He presented a $100,000 cheque from BoxLunch to Casey Marsh – the Chief Development Officer for Feeding America, but surprised audiences with a donation of his own.

The “Shang-Chi” actor presented a second cheque of $100,000 of his own money to match the donation.

Simu Liu – Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for BoxLunch

Hilariously, Liu joked he initially thought BoxLunch was a sandwich shop before discovering it supported retail stories to give back to their local communities.

“BoxLunch has an impact on people across the entire United States through the donations each retail store makes to its local community, and its donations to Feeding America’s nationwide efforts,” he shared. “Now I am thrilled to be a part of that. I couldn’t let the opportunity to help make a difference as the new Giving Ambassador pass so I felt moved and honored to match and double the Boxlunch Donation and make it $200,000!”

Steve Vranes, CEO at BoxLunch, praised Liu and the efforts of Feeding America. He said, “It is incredible to have the support of Simu as our Giving Ambassador as we continue to bring awareness to the missions of BoxLunch and Feeding America. Tonight was a powerful celebration of what we have done thus far, and it was an inspiration for what we can do going-forward.”

The star-studded event was attended by many famous names like Lewis Tan, Xochitl Gomez, Emma Caulfield Ford, Sam Richardson, Juju Green aka Straw Hat Goofy, Kerri Colby, David Dastmalchian, Yasmeen Fletcher, Anjali Bhimani, Monique Coleman, Paloma Garcia Lee, Olly Sholotan, Bret Iwan, Isabella Ward, Natalie Linez, Shar Jackson and more.