LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Singer Celine Dion performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Today marks a major milestone in Celine Dion’s nearly 30-year career — the 25th anniversary of her hit studio album Let’s Talk About Love.

To celebrate the Grammy-winning album, which was released on November 14, 1997, fans can now listen to its 15 classic tracks in rich, lossless 3D sound thanks to Spatial Audio on Apple Music. The popular music streaming service released Dion’s key catalogue in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos on Monday, providing an immersive experience for listeners.

READ MORE: Michael Bublé Surprises A Choir Then Gets Emotional Performing The Powerful Track He Wants Ryan Reynolds & Celine Dion To Help Promote (Exclusive)

Fans can rediscover Lets Talk About Love, which includes one of the best-selling hits of Dion’s career, “My Heart Will Go On”, and fall in love all over again with more favourites across the global superstar’s discography.

To mark the occasion, ET Canada has ranked the five best Celine Dion songs of all time.

5. “The Power Of Love”

This emotional, slow-burning track, off Dion’s album The Colour of My Love, is commonly referred to as “I’m Your Lady”. While some may believe the Grammy winner is singing about her own relationship, the song actually serves as a cover as it was first released in 1984 by Jennifer Rush.

4. “That’s The Way It Is”

Straying away from her usual ballads, this upbeat Dion banger is featured on her 1999 greatest hits album, All the Way… A Decade of Song. The feel-good anthem is also performed in 2019’s & Juliet, a coming-of-age, remixed Broadway musical about the most famous love story of all time, Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, which features the music of Swedish pop songwriter Max Martin. The song is sung by the character Anne Hathaway.

READ MORE: Shania Twain Gushes Over Céline Dion: ‘She’s One Of Our Greatest Vocalists Of All Time’

3. “Because You Loved Me”

This timeless, heart-stirring ballad was featured on Dion’s album Falling Into You, and was also the theme song for the 1996 film “Up Close and Personal”. The song was written by Diane Warren, whose dad served as the inspiration behind the track.

“The song became personal at the same time that it was telling the story of the film,” the songwriter explained in the book, Chicken Soup For the Soul: The Story Behind The Song. “Once I began, it became a way of thanking my dad for everything he did for me and the support he has always given me.”

2. “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now”

This incredibly popular track opens the 51-year-old singer’s multiplatinum album Falling into You. It’s also the song Lea Michele’s “Glee” character, Rachel Berry, belts out during season 3’s “Nationals” episode, which sees McKinley High School’s glee club, New Directions, hope to sing their way to victory during the show choir competition. Twenty-six years after its release, the song still resonates: it’s inspired the Celine Dion challenge on TikTok, where users give their best Celine-inspired performance complete with fan-blown hair and makeshift spotlights.

1. “My Heart Will Go On”

Perhaps the Canadian legend’s most famous song, this track is recognized as the love theme song in the classic 1997 film “Titanic” for the acclaimed romance of Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet). The full ballad is heard at the end of the James Cameron-directed film as the credits roll. “My Heart Will Go On” won an Oscar, two Grammys, and the hearts of legions of fans across the globe. “My Heart Will Go On” is undeniable — just try to listen to it all the way through without getting goosebumps. It’s impossible.