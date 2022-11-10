Hilary Duff is denouncing an upcoming memoir for its accusations regarding the late Aaron Carter.

According to the New York Post, “Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life,” co-written with Andy Symonds, claims Duff and Carter lost their virginities together at the age of 13.

The two previously dated as pre-teens in the early 2000s.

Duff responded to the allegation to Daily Mail, calling them “reckless”.

“It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work,” she said.

She continued, “To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab.”

Carter was found dead last Saturday in his Lancaster home.