Drew Barrymore has tested positive for COVID-19 and will temporarily be absent from hosting her popular daytime series “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

The TV host announced her diagnosis on Thursday but assured fans that the show will go on with a little help from some of her celebrity friends- Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and current co-host, Ross Mathews.

“I’ve got covid and lucky the cat! I’m good and will be back soon,” Barrymore captioned an Instagram photo of herself snuggling with her cat in bed. “In the meantime @helloross and @50cent are taking over. So only good news to report!!!!!

“Maybe some other special surprises too!” she teased.

In the comments section, Matthews showered his co-host with love, writing, “I’ll keep your seat warm for you until you come back. Rest. Take care of you.” He then suggested that Barrymore should “watch the new season of ‘The Crown’,” adding “Text me if you need anything.”

As for 50 Cent, the rapper re-shared Barrymore’s post to his Instagram Story. A source also told People that the “Disco Inferno” rapper “loves Drew” and “would do anything to help her out.”

“They are friends,” the source added. “He moved his day around to make it happen. He’s sad she’s not here but was happy to fill in for her.”

Get well soon Drew!