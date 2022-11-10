Wynonna Judd attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wynonna Judd shared the special way in which she plans to keep her late mother, Naomi Judd’s, spirit alive during her family’s first holiday season without their matriarch.

While speaking with E! News on the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet on Wednesday, the 58-year-old singer revealed that Naomi, who died by suicide in late April, will be honoured through home-cooked meals.

“I’m the matriarch now, so I’ve got my Naomi Judd cookbook,” she said, “and I’m going to be making the recipes as close to hers as I can possibly make them.”

Wynonna, who made up the country duo, The Judds, with her mother, went on to share one of the traditions Naomi instilled in her and her younger sister, Ashley Judd, 54.

“She took us out in the woods and made us sit still in the cold and read us the Christmas story about Jesus,” she shared. “I used to complain about having to go to the bathroom because we had so much clothes on.”

Wynonna Judd was accompanied by husband Cactus Moser on the red carpet at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. — Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage

“I miss her,” Wynonna continued, noting that, although she used to complain, she’s “going to miss those times.”

“So I’m going to do it to my grandchildren,” she added.

Elsewhere during the interview, Wynonna commented on the bittersweet feeling of being at an award show without her mom. The country music star shared that she feels “a lot of hope” at the CMAs, but “yet I’m in pain because I miss her.”

“I’m like, you should be here.”